1,339 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,339 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 57.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $341.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.77, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $349.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.60% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.70.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

