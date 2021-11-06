1,430 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,711,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 54,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,164,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,984.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,839.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,646.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,011.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total value of $8,748,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,298 shares of company stock valued at $492,643,586 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

