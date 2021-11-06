$155.00 Million in Sales Expected for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to announce sales of $155.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.60 million and the highest is $161.40 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $133.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $538.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $534.50 million to $540.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $736.75 million, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $761.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.36.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,634,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,608. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average is $77.87. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $567,762.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.