$162.40 Million in Sales Expected for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will announce sales of $162.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.70 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $156.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $527.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $527.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $546.86 million, with estimates ranging from $542.00 million to $549.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TACO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 55,006 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 45.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $316.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

