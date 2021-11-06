$162.40 Million in Sales Expected for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will announce sales of $162.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.70 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $156.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.
On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $527.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $527.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $546.86 million, with estimates ranging from $542.00 million to $549.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.
Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 55,006 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 45.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $316.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.98.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.
About Del Taco Restaurants
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.
