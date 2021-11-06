16,225 Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DV opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $48.42.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
