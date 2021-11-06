16,225 Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DV opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DV. Barclays decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

