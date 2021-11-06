1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 261,300 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 9,886.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,943 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,300 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $43.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $44.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

