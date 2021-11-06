1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 132,800 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 132,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 5.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Progyny by 3.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $62.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $68.32.
In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $2,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 646,182 shares of company stock valued at $37,025,286. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
