1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 132,800 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 132,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 5.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Progyny by 3.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $62.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Progyny’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $2,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 646,182 shares of company stock valued at $37,025,286. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

