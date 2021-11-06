1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 81,057.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,370 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,827,000 after purchasing an additional 47,698 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $875,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $14,090,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,319 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,769. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.55.

VRSK opened at $214.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $217.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

