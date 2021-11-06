1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 322,768 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 95.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 322,768 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,333,000 after buying an additional 123,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,874,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,944,000 after buying an additional 95,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,233,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,308,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,121,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,287,000 after purchasing an additional 65,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

NYSE:TRV opened at $159.60 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.66.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

