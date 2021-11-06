1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Cut to $34.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ONEM. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.76.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

ONEM stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.36. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,900 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 18.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,303,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,329,000 after acquiring an additional 833,370 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 39.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,923,000 after acquiring an additional 611,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,853,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,543,000 after acquiring an additional 364,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.