$2.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.48. IQVIA reported earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $8.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV opened at $247.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $265.34.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

