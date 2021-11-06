21,624 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,351,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 246.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $161.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $113.69 and a 52-week high of $162.14.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

