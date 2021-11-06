$24.13 Million in Sales Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to post sales of $24.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.68 million and the lowest is $16.90 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported sales of $22.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year sales of $88.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $100.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $103.32 million, with estimates ranging from $89.10 million to $129.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after buying an additional 325,409 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,161.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 129,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 198,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after buying an additional 148,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $63.25. 450,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,154. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 22.96 and a quick ratio of 22.96. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $72.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.44%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

