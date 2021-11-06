287,025 Shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 287,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,696,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,489,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,666,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,446,000 after buying an additional 1,123,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,699,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,017,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,390,000 after buying an additional 1,115,404 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,611,000 after buying an additional 435,900 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.86. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $43.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

