$3.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to post earnings per share of $3.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.30. Essex Property Trust posted earnings per share of $3.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $12.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $12.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.07 to $14.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.05.

ESS traded up $5.10 on Friday, reaching $337.08. 175,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,630. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.72. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $223.87 and a twelve month high of $347.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,465 shares of company stock worth $25,743,063. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.