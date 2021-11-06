$3.26 Billion in Sales Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will report $3.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.19 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $2.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $12.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.73 billion to $14.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.50.

GWW traded down $6.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $472.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $424.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $356.23 and a 12 month high of $484.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 70.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,097,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

