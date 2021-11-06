$3.93 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to announce $3.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $11.90 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $3.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $12.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 million to $23.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.50 million, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $67.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 52.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $279,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $277,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,221. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after acquiring an additional 228,442 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $23,896,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $15,628,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the period. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCYC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.93. The stock had a trading volume of 212,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,107. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $60.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of -0.29.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

