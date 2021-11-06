$39.96 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will post $39.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.63 million to $40.10 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $37.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $154.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $154.55 million to $155.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $167.59 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $170.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.64. 113,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Amundi bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,065,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3,672.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 186,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 181,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 115,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 110,593 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 102,957 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

