3i Group’s (TGOPY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $7.83 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.27.

OTCMKTS TGOPY opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

