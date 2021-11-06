541,655 Shares in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 541,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

LXRX opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $699.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.40. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 536.83% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

