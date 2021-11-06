$71.73 Million in Sales Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will report sales of $71.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.91 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $75.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $280.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.68 million to $285.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $311.52 million, with estimates ranging from $293.45 million to $355.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 26.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTGC stock remained flat at $$17.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 978,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,207. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.23%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

