$713.75 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to report $713.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $685.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $746.80 million. ITT posted sales of $708.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

ITT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ITT by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ITT by 10.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 140.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $104.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.