75,000 Shares in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Bought by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.15% of Ameresco at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ameresco by 854.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,664,000 after buying an additional 186,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 16.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ameresco by 16.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 75,142 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ameresco by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,239,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average is $61.79.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,014,777.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,546,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $1,305,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,837 shares of company stock worth $20,896,696. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.