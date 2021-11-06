76,000 Shares in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $16.05 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

