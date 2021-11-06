$791.56 Million in Sales Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to post $791.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $793.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $789.80 million. TEGNA reported sales of $937.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TEGNA.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 104,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 44.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.