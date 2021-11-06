7,981 Shares in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 221,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,838,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 36.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 118,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $682,365.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,971.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $86,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,243 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,594 in the last ninety days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of ALG opened at $156.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.39. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.44 and a 1 year high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

