$8.50 EPS Expected for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) will announce earnings of $8.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.28. Everest Re Group reported earnings of ($1.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 858.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $28.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.05 to $28.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $31.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.35 to $32.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.63.

Shares of RE traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.55. 159,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.74. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $208.03 and a 52-week high of $289.68. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,100,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after acquiring an additional 224,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after acquiring an additional 101,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,368,000 after acquiring an additional 106,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

