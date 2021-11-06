$820.30 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to announce $820.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $826.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $815.99 million. Waters posted sales of $786.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS.

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,775.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,907. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Waters by 26.4% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Waters by 6.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at $153,921,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 78.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $343.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.72. Waters has a one year low of $217.67 and a one year high of $428.22.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

