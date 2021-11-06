$829.98 Million in Sales Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to announce $829.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $860.50 million and the lowest is $789.00 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $600.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.36.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,053. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.10 and its 200-day moving average is $157.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.17, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,777 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,353 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $12,462,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

