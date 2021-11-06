8,727 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,641,000 after purchasing an additional 515,989 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,739,000 after purchasing an additional 230,096 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,359,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,019,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,754,000 after acquiring an additional 193,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,124.2% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 203,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,529,000 after acquiring an additional 186,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $167.59 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $167.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.57 and its 200-day moving average is $149.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $385,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,814 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,507. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.17.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

