89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.51. 38,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,272. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $371.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 23.82, a current ratio of 23.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 89bio has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $28.28.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $122,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,809,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,965,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,860,000 after purchasing an additional 229,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

