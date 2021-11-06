908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock Price Up 9.2%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s share price rose 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.16 and last traded at $36.12. Approximately 7,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 112,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

MASS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 908 Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.35.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 90.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. 908 Devices’s revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $109,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $673,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,025 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the second quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

