9,581 Shares in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,581 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth $609,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth $997,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth $3,448,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth $4,704,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 95,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $2,683,129.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,530,524.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,949 in the last ninety days.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

