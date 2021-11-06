A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 61.27% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,663. The company has a market capitalization of $812.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -0.48. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47.

In other news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,388 shares of company stock worth $2,165,048. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 173,096.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

