AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ARHUF opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. AAK AB has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75.

AAK AB (publ.) Company Profile

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells vegetable oils and fats worldwide. It offers food ingredients for the bakery, dairy, foodservice, and special nutrition industries; chocolate and confectionery fats, including functional cocoa butter and cocoa butter alternatives, as well as specialty fats for confectionery filling; and functional emollients for the cosmetics industry.

