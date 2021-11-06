AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ARHUF opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. AAK AB has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75.
AAK AB (publ.) Company Profile
