AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $73.90 on Friday. AAON has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.04.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,077.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AAON stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of AAON worth $19,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

