ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.81. ABM Industries reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,251,000 after purchasing an additional 800,888 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $27,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 2,498.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,555,000 after purchasing an additional 594,802 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1,730.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 534,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 505,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 4,336.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 399,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 390,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABM traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. 466,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,156. ABM Industries has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $55.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 35.51%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

