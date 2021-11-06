Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.36.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.
Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $48.17.
In related news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,661,970 shares of company stock valued at $812,205,048 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,893,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,549,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after buying an additional 86,085 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,886,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
