Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $48.17.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,661,970 shares of company stock valued at $812,205,048 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,893,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,549,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after buying an additional 86,085 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,886,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

