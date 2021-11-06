Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 569907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 545.50%.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 210.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $438,760. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,257,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,585,000 after buying an additional 673,302 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 151.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 606,587 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2,082.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 474,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 319,974 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,754,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,043,000 after acquiring an additional 283,663 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.