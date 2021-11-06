Acerinox’s (ANIOY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get Acerinox alerts:

ANIOY opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Acerinox has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.