Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.58

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 10,595,659 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £13.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.58.

About Active Energy Group (LON:AEG)

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the development and commercialization of biomass into renewable energy pellet products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through CoalSwitch and Wood Processing segments. It offers CoalSwitch, a biomass-based fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops; and PeatSwitch, a steam beneficiated and soil substrate product, which is made from waste fiber.

