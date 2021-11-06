Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Lowered to $82.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.76.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.24. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,536 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,799 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

