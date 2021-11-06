Acute Angle Cloud Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 6th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $272,182.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 88.9% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,467.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,513.68 or 0.07343250 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.60 or 0.00321479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $589.06 or 0.00958327 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00085728 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.16 or 0.00423253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00275299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.20 or 0.00242728 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

