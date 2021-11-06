Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Position Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,837 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 119,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Adams Resources & Energy were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 120.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 226.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

AE stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $129.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $37.70.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $486.74 million during the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.65%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.