AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Gap Up to $26.36

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.36, but opened at $29.00. AdaptHealth shares last traded at $27.62, with a volume of 16,298 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.03.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

