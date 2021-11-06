Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 50.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of ADAP stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $5.47. 997,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,190. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $7.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.