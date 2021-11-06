Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 50.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.
Shares of ADAP stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $5.47. 997,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,190. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $7.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
