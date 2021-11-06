Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.13% and a negative net margin of 285.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ADXN opened at $8.38 on Friday. Addex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Addex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

