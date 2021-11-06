Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADEVF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Adevinta ASA stock remained flat at $$16.44 during midday trading on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

