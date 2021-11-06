Adshares Price Hits $1.72 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Adshares has a market cap of $34.64 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00002833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00079940 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010447 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,136,808 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.