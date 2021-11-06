Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Shares Up 8.1%

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)’s share price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $121.99 and last traded at $121.03. 19,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 479,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMS. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at $854,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

